Kelly doesn't face any limitations to begin spring training, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Kelly made five starts for the Diamondbacks in 2020 and posted a 2.59 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over 31.1 innings. However, he was shut down for the final month of the season after he underwent shoulder surgery. His $5.25 million club option was picked up by the Diamondbacks during the offseason, and the right-hander confirmed Thursday that he's fully healthy this spring. If he can continue to perform at a high level, Kelly could reclaim a spot in the starting rotation to begin the regular season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Club option picked up•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Upbeat following surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Undergoes surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Officially shut down for season•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Undergoes procedure•