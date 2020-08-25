Kelly won't make his scheduled start Monday night against the Rockies due to a right shoulder nerve impingement, Fox Sports Arizona reports.
Kelly was on track to make his sixth start of the 2020 campaign Monday, but he's since been scratched due to the injury. Taylor Clarke will toe the rubber in Kelly's place. The right-hander can be considered day-to-day until another update surfaces.
