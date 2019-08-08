Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Not getting two-start week
Kelly won't make his next scheduled start in Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Jack Magruder of the Associated Press reports. Instead, Mike Leake will take the hill for the Diamondbacks' series finale in Los Angeles.
Thanks to an off day Thursday, the Diamondbacks had the luxury of rearrange their rotation, allowing Leake to jump ahead of Kelly in the order while staying on his normal four days' rest. Given that Kelly has been blown up for 18 runs (17 earned) in 14.1 innings over his past three starts, the Diamondbacks likely reasoned that Leake gave the team a better chance at winning versus a tough Los Angeles squad. Kelly will miss out on a two-start week as a result of the change, though he'll tentatively line up for a two turns during the upcoming week. It's not an especially appealing two step, however, as Kelly is expected to start Monday in a matchup with the Rockies at Coors Field before returning home next weekend for a start versus the Giants.
