Kelly (3-3) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over seven innings against the Nationals. He struck out 10.

Kelly has now allowed just one run in three of his last four starts. The right-hander also had his best start of the year on Friday, setting season-highs in innings and strikeouts. The 34-year-old veteran is tentatively slated to face the Marlins at home in his next start.