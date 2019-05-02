Kelly (3-2) earned the win against the Yankees on Wednesday by allowed one run on five hits across 5.1 innings. He struck out two and walked two.

Kelly kept the Yankees off the board through five innings but gave up a solo home run and a double during the sixth inning, prompting his exit. The 30-year-old has pitched well through six starts in his rookie campaign with a 3.60 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 29:14 K:BB over 35 innings. Kelly lines up to pitch next at Tampa Bay on Monday.