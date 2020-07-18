The Diamondbacks announced Saturday that Kelly will begin the season in the starting rotation, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 31-year-old was considered the favorite for the No. 5 spot in the rotation with the absence of Mike Leake (opt out), and he was able to hold off Alex Young to secure the job. Kelly made 32 starts in his first big-league season in 2019 and had a 4.42 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 158:57 K:BB across 183.1 innings.