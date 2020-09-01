The Diamondbacks shifted Kelly (shoulder) to the 45-day injured list Monday.
The transaction confirms that Kelly will miss the remainder of the season after doctors determined that a blood clot had caused a nerve impingement in his right shoulder. Kelly underwent a procedure to address the blood clot and is expected to be back to full strength for spring training. Considering how well Kelly pitched prior to getting shut down (2.59 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 29 strikeouts over 31.1 innings), the Diamondbacks will most likely exercise his affordable $5.25 million club option for 2021 over the winter.
