Kelly was hit by a batted ball Friday night that left a contusion on his left pectoral muscle, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The ball left Shohei Ohtani's bat at 108.7 mph and shook up the pitcher. "I'm not going to lie, I was a little shaken up when I got inside," Kelly said. "It's a pretty helpless feeling seeing the ball coming at me and going that fast and not being able to react to it." The right-hander was thankful the liner didn't cause serious damage and took a few extra beats to regain his composure. It happened with two outs in the fifth inning, and Kelly retired the next batter, which was the final out he recorded on the night. Kelly is expected to make his next start, scheduled for Wednesday at San Francisco.