Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Picks up ninth win
Kelly (9-12) earned the win against San Francisco on Sunday, hurling 5.2 innings and giving up one run on six hits and two walks while striking out five.
Kelly narrowly missed a quality start but was credited with his second consecutive victory, limiting the Giants to a single run while tossing 100 pitches for the first time since June 2. He was hardly dominant but scattered six hits and notched two of his five strikeouts with opposing runners in scoring position. The 30-year-old had struggled to keep the ball in the park of late, serving up eight homers over his previous four starts, but kept San Francisco from going yard in Sunday's win. Kelly will next head to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers on Saturday.
