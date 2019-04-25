Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Picks up second win
Kelly (2-2) allowed two runs on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks across seven innings in a victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old gave up two more home runs in this one, giving him five in five starts this season, but both were of the solo variety. Kelly held the Pirates off the scoreboard otherwise in large part because the Pirates went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position during his seven frames. Kelly is 2-2 with a 3.94 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 29.2 innings this season. His next start is scheduled to be Tuesday at home against the Yankees.
