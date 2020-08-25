Kelly (shoulder) was moved to the 10-day injured list Monday.
Kelly was scratched from Monday's start due to a right shoulder nerve impingement, and he'll need at least a 10-day stay on the injured list while on the mend. Riley Smith was recalled from Arizona's alternate training site in a corresponding move.
