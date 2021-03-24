Kelly allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings in Tuesday's spring game against the Mariners.

Kelly danced around a lot of hard contact as the Mariners hit nine balls at 97 MPH or harder, but he was pleased with his overall stuff, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. "As far as all four pitches go, that was probably the best I've executed them," Kelly said. "That was the best they've felt coming out of my hand." He was removed from the game in fifth inning and re-entered in the sixth, so that Kelly could simulate getting up and down six times without building his pitch count. The 32-year-old right-hander becomes slightly more important to the Diamondbacks after the team announced Zac Gallen will miss time due to a hairline fracture of the forearm.