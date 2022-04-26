Kelly (1-1) suffered the loss against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings.

The right-hander held the Dodgers' potent offense mostly at bay to notch his second straight quality start, but he was outdueled by Walker Buehler -- who threw his first career shutout -- and was saddled with his first loss. Kelly wasn't as sharp as in his previous start, when he allowed just one run over six frames, but he impressively recovered from a rough first inning during which the Dodgers produced two runs. Kelly still has a standout 1.69 ERA on this season, and he'll likely make his next start in St. Louis on Saturday.