Kelly held the Brewers to one run on three hits with six strikeouts over seven innings but did not factor into the decision during Thursday's 5-1 loss.

Kelly delivered a solid performance in his first career start against a hard-hitting Brewers lineup. The 30-year-old maintained his control and did not issue any free passes. His only blemish came in the second inning after Mike Moustakas tripled and eventually scored the first run of the night. Meanwhile, Brewers starter Zach Davies matched Kelly by only allowing one run, and the score was tied when Kelly left the game. The right-hander will carry a 3.77 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 92:31 K:BB into a juicy matchup against the Orioles on Tuesday.