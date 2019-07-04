Kelly did not factor into the decision during Thursday's loss at Dodger Stadium, allowing three runs on six hits over six innings while striking out two.

Kelly retired his first three batters in just seven pitches but faced a tougher fate with a 44-pitch second inning. The 30-year-old allowed three runs, including a solo shot to Cody Bellinger and a pair of two-out RBI singles. Otherwise, Kelly kept the Dodgers' bats quiet to turn in a quality start. The right-hander now owns a 4.03 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 81:28 K:BB through 18 starts.