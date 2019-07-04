Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Posts quality start in no-decision
Kelly did not factor into the decision during Thursday's loss at Dodger Stadium, allowing three runs on six hits over six innings while striking out two.
Kelly retired his first three batters in just seven pitches but faced a tougher fate with a 44-pitch second inning. The 30-year-old allowed three runs, including a solo shot to Cody Bellinger and a pair of two-out RBI singles. Otherwise, Kelly kept the Dodgers' bats quiet to turn in a quality start. The right-hander now owns a 4.03 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 81:28 K:BB through 18 starts.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Charged with loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Strikes out nine in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Winning streak snapped•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Shuts down Phillies for seventh win•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Yields one run in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Next start coming Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...