Kelly (2-4) lost Thursday's start against Miami, throwing 6.1 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts as Arizona fell 5-1.

Kelly only allowed one run through the first five innings but slowed down the third time through the order before being removed in the seventh. Despite a 5.24 ERA&lt; he's allowed three runs or less in each of his last five starts.

More News