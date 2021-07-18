Kelly (leg) is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Cubs, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Kelly's final start of the first half was cut short when he experienced calf cramping, but the All-Star break afforded him plenty of time to move past the issue. The 32-year-old right-hander finished out the Diamondbacks' pre-break schedule with a 5-7 record, 4.46 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 19 starts.