Kelly (6-2) earned the win Wednesday against Atlanta after giving up one hit and one walk in seven scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

After conceding eight runs over his previous two starts, Kelly bounced back in a big way. The veteran right-hander submitted his seventh quality start of the year, and it was the sixth time in his last 11 appearances that he fired at least six frames while yielding two runs or fewer. Kelly sports a 2.55 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 69:12 K:BB over 67 innings since April 8, and he's next projected to face a Mariners a club with a .654 OPS against right-handed pitching across 29 outings since May 1.