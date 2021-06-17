Kelly (2-7) picked up the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over three innings against the Giants.

Kelly was handed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, then gave it all back and then some in the bottom half of the inning when San Francisco plated four. He needed 47 pitches to get out of the inning and was 85 pitches deep at the time of his removal. Kelly, who hasn't won since Apr. 27, looks to reverse that trend in his next start, which lines up to be Monday at home against the Brewers.