Kelly (undisclosed) was activated off the injured list Friday.
The Diamondbacks didn't give a reason for Kelly's placement on the injured list Tuesday, but the fact that he's back just three days later indicates that it was the COVID-19 injured list and also indicates that he wasn't dealing with the virus himself. He's expected to start a game this weekend against the Mets, though which one he'll start remains to be seen. Wyatt Mathisen was optioned in a corresponding move.
