Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Reverts to poor form in loss

Kelly (5-6) allowed six runs on 11 hits and a walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings to take the loss versus the Angels on Tuesday.

This was Kelly's third consecutive loss. He pitched a scoreless first inning but was tagged for at least one run in each of the next five frames, creating a deficit too large for the Diamondbacks to escape. During his skid, Kelly has given up 15 runs over 16.1 innings while posting a 9:6 K:BB. He's at a 5.81 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 42:28 K:BB through 69.2 innings over 12 starts this season. His velocity has been stable compared to the last couple of years, but a back injury that delayed his start to the season may have disrupted his rhythm. Kelly is projected to make his next start in St. Louis early next week.