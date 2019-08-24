Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Rotation spot in jeopardy
Kelly (9-13) allowed six runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Brewers on Friday.
Kelly has not pitched well of late, surrendering 31 runs (30 earned) over his last 29.1 innings, but he had received the support of manager Torey Lovullo until this most recent outing. "I'll tell you what, that's where we're at right now: no playing time is guaranteed, no next starts are guaranteed," Lovullo told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "It's something we're constantly evaluating and trying to push forward with the best decisions moving to the next day. I'm sure we'll have some discussions. At this point, I don't know. I don't know that answer." The right-hander has not logged consecutive quality starts since mid-June, and this most recent six-start stretch could cost him his job as the Diamondbacks remain in shouting distance of a spot in the postseason. If Lovullo were to make a move, he may only need to look at Friday's box score to note the performance of Taylor Clarke, the starter working out of the bullpen right now, who retired all six batters he faced.
