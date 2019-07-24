Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Roughed up by O's
Kelly (7-10) picked up the loss by allowing seven runs on eight hits while striking out four over 2.1 innings Monday against Baltimore.
It started well for Kelly, who retired the side in order in the first inning, but the Orioles bats touched him for three home runs and chased him after seven outs. The right-hander has gone seven straight starts without tasting victory while giving up 1.9 HR/9 during that stretch. Kelly will look to halt his winless streak next Monday on the road against the Marlins.
