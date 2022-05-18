Kelly (3-2) took the loss, allowing eight runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two in two innings of a 12-3 defeat Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Kelly was ineffective from the start, as the first three batters reached safely, plating two runs. The second inning was worse with six runs scoring, three on Edwin Rios' home run. All in all, nine of the 14 batters he faced reached safely. After not allowing a home run in his first six starts, Kelly has given up a homer in consecutive starts. Despite the poor outing Tuesday, he's still sporting a 3.27 ERA across 44 innings.