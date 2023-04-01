Kelly didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers, allowing three hits and four walks over 3.2 scoreless innings while striking out four.

The right-hander lasted only 74 pitches in his first start of the season, tossing 42 of them for strikes with 12 swinging strikes, but rookie Drey Jameson took the baton in relief of Kelly and supplied four strong innings of his own to record the win. Considering Kelly threw over 200 innings last year for the first time, some early-season babying in 2023 is justified. The 34-year-old should be ready for a bigger workload in his next outing, which is likely to be a rematch with Los Angeles in Dodger Stadium on Thursday.