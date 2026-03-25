Kelly (back) will start a backfield game at Arizona's training camp Saturday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

If all goes well Saturday, Kelly will then pitch rehab outings for Triple-A Reno on April 3 and April 8 in preparation to rejoin the Diamondbacks for his subsequent appearance. He was able to throw 52 pitches and worked into the third inning in his final spring outing Monday and said he still has work to do in terms of timing and mechanics. The right-hander is expected to open the season on the 15-day injured list.