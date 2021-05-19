Kelly will start Thursday's series finale against the Dodgers, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Kelly tentatively lined up to start Wednesday's contest, but he'll instead receive an extra day of rest and take the mound in the series finale. Matt Peacock will pitch for the Diamondbacks in the penultimate game of the series.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Quality start in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Struggles with command in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Starting Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Returns from injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Expected to make next start•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Lands on injured list•