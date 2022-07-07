Kelly pitched 6.1 innings against San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Kelly held Arizona scoreless for four frames before giving up a pair of fifth-inning runs. He was able to pitch into the seventh inning and left the contest in line for the win, but the Giants stormed back after his departure to take the victory. Kelly racked up 15 swinging strikes in another effective performance that accounted for his third quality start over his past four outings. He leads the Diamondbacks with seven wins while posting a 3.42 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 80:34 K:BB over 97.1 innings on the season.