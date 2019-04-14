Kelly didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Padres, giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings while striking out five.

The right-hander left the game after 95 pitches (60 strikes) headed for his second loss of the year, but a four-run sixth inning by Arizona took Kelly off the hook. He's been solid so far in his return to North America, posting a 3.79 ERA and 17:3 K:BB through 19 innings, and Kelly will look to get back in the win column Friday on the road against the Cubs.