Kelly struck out eight in seven shutout innings while allowing three hits and two walks in a 1-0 loss Sunday in Atlanta. He did not factor into the decision.

Kelly efficiently mowed through the Atlanta lineup, needing just 91 pitches to complete the seven frames. Only once did Atlanta threaten to score, when they had two on and one out in the second, but Kelly quickly got out of it with a groundball double-play. The 33-year-old was masterful in July, going 4-0 with a 1.31 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB in 41.1 innings across six starts. He allowed two runs or fewer and tossed at least six innings in each July outing. His next start will likely be next weekend against Colorado.