Kelly (1-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 11-2 rout of the Nationals, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander saw his scoreless streak to begin the season end at 15 innings, but Kelly still put together another excellent outing in his first quality start of the season, and this time he actually got some run support. He sports a 0.59 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB through 15.1 innings, and while some regression will be coming, even his current 1.70 FIP is outstanding.