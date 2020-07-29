Kelly (1-0) notched the win in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Rangers, giving up one run on three hits and a walk over 7.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Rougned Odor connected on a solo shot to ruin Kelly's bid for history. If there's a note of concern with an otherwise stellar performance, it's that Kelly threw a whopping 104 pitches (71 strikes) -- a huge number for a first start, given the chaotic nature of the preparations for the campaign -- and that could encourage manager Torey Lovullo to find an extra day of rest for Kelly before his next outing. On the other hand, it's hard to argue with the results.