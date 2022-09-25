Kelly is expected to get two more starts over the final nine games of the season, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Kelly fired seven innings Saturday, boosting his count to 189.2 for the season. He has a personal goal of reaching 200 innings, which was in jeopardy when manager Torey Lovullo went to a six-man rotation in September. However, following the game, Lovullo all but assured to reporters that Kelly would get that chance. That suggests Kelly's schedule will be Friday at San Francisco followed by the season finale at Milwaukee on Oct. 5.