Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Shuts down Phillies for seventh win
Kelly (7-6) picked up the win Wednesday in a 2-0 victory over the Phillies, scattering three hits over 7.2 scoreless innings while striking out five.
A Nick Williams double to lead off the third inning marked the only time Kelly allowed a runner to get into scoring position all night. The right-hander has won three straight starts, lasting at least seven innings and giving up one run or less in each, and he'll take a 3.73 ERA and 63:25 K:BB over 82 innings into his next outing, at home against the Rockies in a series beginning June 18.
