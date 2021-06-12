Kelly failed to factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Angels, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in five innings.

Kelly was solid outside of the third inning, when he allowed all three of his runs and four of six total baserunners. He's been the definition of mediocre this season, permitting two or three runs in eight of 13 starts and averaging under six inning per turn.