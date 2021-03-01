Kelly will start Monday's spring game against the Brewers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Kelly follows Zac Gallen in the spring rotation. The right-hander will be making his first game appearance since being shut down after five starts in 2020 due to thoracic outlet syndrome. He was pitching well at the time, having posted a 2.59 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over 31.1 innings.
