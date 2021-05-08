Kelly will start Saturday's game against the Mets, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Kelly spent three days on the injured list for COVID-related protocols and was activated Friday. He'll be followed in the rotation by Riley Smith (Sunday) and Luke Weaver (Monday).
