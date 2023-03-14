Kelly will start Wednesday against Colombia for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
It was originally reported Mikolas would start Wednesday's game, but instead it will be the Kelly on the bump in a must-win game for the United States. Nightengale suggests Mikolas now could be a bullpen option against Canada on Tuesday.
