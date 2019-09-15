Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Stellar in win over Reds
Kelly (11-14) earned the win Saturday, tossing seven scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and two walks while striking out five in a 1-0 victory over the Reds.
The Diamondbacks mustered just a single hit against Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani, but combined with a sacrifice fly, it was enough for Kelly to work with. Kelly has now allowed three runs or less in five of his last six starts, posting a 3.44 ERA in that span. For the season, the 30-year-old owns a 4.49 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 170.1 innings. Kelly's next start is projected to come on the road in San Diego on Friday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Yields three runs in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Dominates in 10th win•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Labors in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: To remain in rotation•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Rotation spot in jeopardy•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Picks up ninth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...