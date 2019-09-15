Kelly (11-14) earned the win Saturday, tossing seven scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and two walks while striking out five in a 1-0 victory over the Reds.

The Diamondbacks mustered just a single hit against Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani, but combined with a sacrifice fly, it was enough for Kelly to work with. Kelly has now allowed three runs or less in five of his last six starts, posting a 3.44 ERA in that span. For the season, the 30-year-old owns a 4.49 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 170.1 innings. Kelly's next start is projected to come on the road in San Diego on Friday.