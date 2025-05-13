Kelly (4-2) allowed a run on eight hits and struck out eight without walking a batter over seven innings to earn the win over the Giants on Monday.

Kelly was just a little better than opposing starter Justin Verlander in this pitching duel. The 36-year-old Kelly has now allowed exactly one run in five of his nine outings this season, and this start ended a stretch of four appearances without a win. The right-hander trimmed his ERA to 3.71 with a 1.06 WHIP and 41:12 K:BB across 51 innings this season. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Rockies this weekend.