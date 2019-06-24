Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Strikes out nine in no-decision
Kelly allowed two runs on four hits and two walks across six innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Giants. He struck out nine.
Kelly scattered baserunners through six innings, allowing just one run during a fourth-inning rally. He came back out for the seventh, but he allowed a solo home run to lead off the frame and remove him from contention for a win. Still, Kelly turned in a quality start and matched his second-best strikeout total of the season, which was a nice bounce-back effort after he was touched up for five runs in his previous outing. He will face this same Giants club on the road in his next start.
