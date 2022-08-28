Kelly (11-5) earned the win against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out seven and walking one over 7.1 innings.

Kelly picked up the win despite allowing four runs to cross the plate. He threw 68 of 99 pitches for strikes in the contest. The White Sox got to him early with a three-run homer in the first inning, but they did not score again until Romy Gonzalez's RBI double in the eighth. The righty is having a career year, pitching to the tune of a 2.97 ERA with 135 strikeouts in 157 innings.