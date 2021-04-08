Kelly (0-2) took the loss against the Rockies on Thursday, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and no walks with one strikeout across six innings.

It was ugly from the start as Kelly's first five batters reached with hits to give the Rockies an early 3-0 lead. The 32-year-old eventually settled down a bit, retiring 11 consecutive batters, before unraveling once again in the sixth frame by serving up a three-run homer to Dom Nunez. On the bright side, Kelly did not issue any walks and made it through six innings after lasting only four frames in his first start against the Padres. The right-hander will look to bounce back in a home contest Tuesday against Oakland.