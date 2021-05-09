Kelly (2-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and five walks while striking out six across 5.2 innings, taking the loss to the Mets on Saturday.

All of the damage against Kelly came in the third inning Saturday, when he started by walking the pitcher, Joey Lucchesi, and then surrendered a two-run home run to Jeff McNeil. Kelly got through the rest of his start unharmed, however he never had a feel for his command, walking a season-high five batters. The 32-year-old has had issues with giving out free bases this season with a 3.29 BB/9. He had just a 1.4 BB/9 last year in the shortened season.