Kelly (1-2) took the loss after surrendering three runs on six hits and seven walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings Friday against the Cubs.

It's truly amazing that Kelly didn't allow more than three runs to cross the plate, considering he issued a season-high seven free passes. The Cubs got two runs in the second inning and tacked on another in the fourth, effectively ending Kelly's outing. The 30-year-old right-hander racked up 109 pitches in just under four innings of work. Kelly will search for a better result his next time out, which lines up for Wednesday against Pittsburgh.