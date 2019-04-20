Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Suffers second loss
Kelly (1-2) took the loss after surrendering three runs on six hits and seven walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings Friday against the Cubs.
It's truly amazing that Kelly didn't allow more than three runs to cross the plate, considering he issued a season-high seven free passes. The Cubs got two runs in the second inning and tacked on another in the fourth, effectively ending Kelly's outing. The 30-year-old right-hander racked up 109 pitches in just under four innings of work. Kelly will search for a better result his next time out, which lines up for Wednesday against Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Settles for no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Tough-luck loss against Boston•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Bags win in first start•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Wins rotation spot•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Another strong outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Makes fourth start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start