Kelly allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three across five innings Wednesday against the Reds. He did not factor into the decision.

Kelly began his outing with three scoreless frames, but surrendered all three of his earned runs in his last two innings. Things went particularly poor for him in the fifth, when he allowed a leadoff single followed by a triple and sacrifice fly. Kelly was spared the loss after Arizona made a comeback late in the game, though it still hasn't been an ideal start to the campaign for him. Through 21 innings, Kelly has posted a 7.71 ERA with a 13:5 K:BB. He'll look to get on track in his next turn the rotation, projected to come Tuesday against San Diego.