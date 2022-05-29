Kelly (3-3) was tagged with the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings.

Kelly gave up a leadoff homer to Mookie Betts in the first inning but bounced back by keeping the Dodgers from scoring again until the fifth, when Los Angeles tagged him for a pair of runs. That was enough to send Kelly to the loss, as Arizona managed only two second-inning runs in the contest. The right-hander has given up three or fewer runs in nine of 10 outings this season, but an eight-run blowup against the Dodgers on May 17 has his ERA at 3.67 on the campaign. He's expected to make his next start in Pittsburgh on Friday.