Kelly gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts in six innings Saturday versus Milwaukee. He did not factor in the decision.
He gave up three runs in the fourth inning and then a two-run home run in the sixth. Kelly has had a mediocre season with a 5.12 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 62:19 K:BB across 70.1 innings. His record remains a poor 2-6 heading into his next start, tentatively scheduled for next weekend's series versus the Angels.
