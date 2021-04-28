Kelly (2-2) picked up the win against San Diego on Tuesday, hurling six innings and allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five.

Kelly breezed through five innings before being touched up for a pair of hits and a run in the sixth. That was the only score the Padres could muster in the contest, allowing Kelly to emerge with his second win in his past three outings. The quality start was the right-hander's first of the campaign and helped lower his season ERA to 6.33. He'll look to build upon the strong outing when he faces Colorado at home Sunday.