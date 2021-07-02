Kelly (5-7) won Thursday's 5-3 game against San Francisco, allowing three runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings.
Kelly started July on a high note with seven strong innings against the Giants, with the only damage coming on Mike Yastrzemski and Wilmer Flores home runs. He's assembled a nice three-game run -- all wins -- pitching a total of 20 innings and surrendering only four runs and 18 baserunners with 17 strikeouts.
